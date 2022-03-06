Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $19.38, but opened at $20.34. Stoneridge shares last traded at $19.86, with a volume of 1,564 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor bought 12,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $243,287.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $518.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.58.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $203.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Stoneridge’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,043,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,773,000 after purchasing an additional 46,011 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 823,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,795,000 after purchasing an additional 310,953 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 757,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,449,000 after purchasing an additional 30,810 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 5.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 4,250.8% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 10,372 shares during the period.

Stoneridge Company Profile (NYSE:SRI)

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.