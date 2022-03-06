Stonnington Group LLC Buys 1,323 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 73.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 32.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Align Technology by 1.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 1.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Align Technology by 5.1% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 78.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $464.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $527.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $616.45. The firm has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.64. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $432.09 and a 1 year high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.10. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.69.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

