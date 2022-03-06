Stonnington Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 608.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,124 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $76.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.43 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.83. The company has a market cap of $204.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.96.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

