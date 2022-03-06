Stonnington Group LLC Has $2.76 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 197.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,250 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 899 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 688 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of PANW opened at $557.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.62 and a beta of 1.36. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.56 and a 1-year high of $598.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $522.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $505.30.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total transaction of $6,124,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total transaction of $776,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,625 shares of company stock worth $15,029,441. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.34.

About Palo Alto Networks (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.