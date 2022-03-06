Stonnington Group LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 584.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,933 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,775,000 after buying an additional 3,775,572 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,582,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,496,000 after buying an additional 2,258,001 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,862,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,700,000 after buying an additional 288,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,801,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,537,000 after buying an additional 1,784,196 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,267,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,680,000 after buying an additional 2,313,122 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $45.47 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.08 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.58 and a 200 day moving average of $50.93.

