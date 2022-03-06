Stonnington Group LLC Increases Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 558.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 276.3% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 11,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 467.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $245.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $165.80 and a 52 week high of $245.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.32.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.58.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

