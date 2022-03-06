Stonnington Group LLC Makes New Investment in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $58,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 1,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $47,433.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,920 shares of company stock worth $1,278,736. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ APLS opened at $43.51 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APLS shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.60.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

