Stonnington Group LLC Purchases Shares of 13,832 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at $618,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 251,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,539,000 after purchasing an additional 26,718 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 72,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after purchasing an additional 52,970 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 116,657.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 30,331 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 608.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $123.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.42 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.48.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 312.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

