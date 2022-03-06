Stonnington Group LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 487.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 45,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Acas LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Acas LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 87,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock opened at $205.36 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.57 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.40.

