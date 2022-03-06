Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

STRM opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. Streamline Health Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $3.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.77.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 30.22% and a negative net margin of 53.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter.

In other Streamline Health Solutions news, Director Kenan Lucas bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 31.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 14.8% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,595,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 205,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 11.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,137,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 112,621 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 26.3% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 129.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 196,789 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 35.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

