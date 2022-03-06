Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Financial Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ:SMMF opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Summit Financial Group has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.15. The company has a market capitalization of $339.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.41.
Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 32.07% and a return on equity of 15.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMMF. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in Summit Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,265,000. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 51.6% during the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 261,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 88,907 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 53,780 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $660,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.08% of the company’s stock.
Summit Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Summit Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings, and time deposits, commercial, real estate and consumer loans, trust and wealth management services, and cash management services.
