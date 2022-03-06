SVB Leerink Downgrades Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) to Market Perform

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $32.00. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.72% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.97. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $42.81.

In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $1,022,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 9,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $195,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,744 shares of company stock valued at $3,189,908.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RXRX. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 37.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

