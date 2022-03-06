Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SYNH shares. Citigroup cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $79.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.76. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $69.53 and a 1 year high of $104.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Syneos Health news, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $190,694.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $94,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,159 shares of company stock worth $694,768 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 328.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Syneos Health by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

