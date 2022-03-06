Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.53.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRHC. Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

In other news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $296,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 3,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $53,560.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,838 shares of company stock worth $539,947 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRHC. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average is $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $163.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.05. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $53.38.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The business had revenue of $85.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

