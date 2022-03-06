Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of TAIT stock opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.32. Taitron Components has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $6.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Taitron Components’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAIT. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taitron Components during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Taitron Components during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taitron Components during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Taitron Components by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 12,468 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Taitron Components during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

