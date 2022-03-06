Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of TAIT stock opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.32. Taitron Components has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $6.60.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Taitron Components’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.
Taitron Components Company Profile (Get Rating)
Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taitron Components (TAIT)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.