TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.85.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut TAL Education Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.
Shares of NYSE TAL opened at $2.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.24. TAL Education Group has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $78.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of -0.05.
TAL Education Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.
