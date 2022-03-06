TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.85.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut TAL Education Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NYSE TAL opened at $2.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.24. TAL Education Group has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $78.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of -0.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TAL Education Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,457,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,250,000 after buying an additional 4,909,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,955,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,495,000 after purchasing an additional 102,428 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,540 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 1,550.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,026,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,358,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,924,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,072,000 after purchasing an additional 646,231 shares in the last quarter. 37.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

