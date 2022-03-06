Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.680-$1.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.17.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

NYSE:SKT traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $17.00. 1,416,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,143. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average of $18.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $22.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.88.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 1,043.01%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,684,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,240,000 after purchasing an additional 396,562 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 121,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 186,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 25,833 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (Get Rating)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.