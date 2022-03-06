Taptica International (LON:TAP) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $125.00

Taptica International Ltd (LON:TAP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 125 ($1.68) and traded as low as GBX 125 ($1.68). Taptica International shares last traded at GBX 125 ($1.68), with a volume of 1,625,144 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £158.78 million and a P/E ratio of 3.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 125 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 124.99.
Taptica International Company Profile (LON:TAP)
See Also
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Taptica International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taptica International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.