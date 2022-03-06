Taptica International (LON:TAP) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $125.00

Taptica International Ltd (LON:TAP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 125 ($1.68) and traded as low as GBX 125 ($1.68). Taptica International shares last traded at GBX 125 ($1.68), with a volume of 1,625,144 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £158.78 million and a P/E ratio of 3.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 125 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 124.99.

Taptica International Company Profile (LON:TAP)

Taptica International Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mobile advertising technologies business. The company provides data-focused marketing solutions that execute brand insights on mobile by leveraging video, native, and display to reach the users by application, service, and brands.

