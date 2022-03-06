Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Increased to $295.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $290.00 to $295.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $270.83.

NYSE:TGT opened at $224.10 on Wednesday. Target has a 1 year low of $167.05 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $107.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.95.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.49%.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 92,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,931,000 after purchasing an additional 305,955 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $697,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

