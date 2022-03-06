TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Senior Officer Sells C$1,367,132.28 in Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) Senior Officer Joel E. Hunter sold 19,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.83, for a total transaction of C$1,367,132.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,036,374.47.

Joel E. Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, Joel E. Hunter sold 20,282 shares of TC Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.47, for a total transaction of C$1,348,158.74.

TRP stock traded up C$1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching C$71.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,640,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,054,105. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of C$56.16 and a one year high of C$71.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$64.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$62.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$70.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 187.10%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRP. Raymond James lowered shares of TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$67.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of TC Energy to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$68.14.

TC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

