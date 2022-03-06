TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) Short Interest Update

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the January 31st total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 85,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TCV Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in TCV Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in TCV Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $237,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCVA opened at $9.72 on Friday. TCV Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81.

TCV Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

