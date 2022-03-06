TD Securities Cuts First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target to C$42.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$47.07.

FN opened at C$39.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$43.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$43.87. First National Financial has a 1-year low of C$39.17 and a 1-year high of C$53.25. The company has a current ratio of 12.87, a quick ratio of 12.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,193.74. The company has a market cap of C$2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.05%.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 12,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$41.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$525,180.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,688,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$316,840,736.03.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

