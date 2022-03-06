TD Securities Lowers SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target to C$41.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 46.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SNC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.57.

SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at C$28.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.13. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of C$24.70 and a 1 year high of C$38.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 295.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.93.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

