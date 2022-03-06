TD Securities Trims Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Target Price to C$14.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MRE. Pi Financial cut their price target on Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC dropped their target price on Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, ATB Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Martinrea International in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.42.

Martinrea International stock opened at C$8.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.79. The stock has a market cap of C$679.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51. Martinrea International has a 12 month low of C$8.38 and a 12 month high of C$14.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.75%.

In other Martinrea International news, insider Llc Tmre Investors purchased 737,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,379,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,798,800 shares in the company, valued at C$107,988,000.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

