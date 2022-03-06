Team Heretics Fan Token Price Up 19.6% Over Last 7 Days (TH)

Team Heretics Fan Token (CURRENCY:TH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 6th. During the last week, Team Heretics Fan Token has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar. Team Heretics Fan Token has a market cap of $290,160.83 and $17,341.00 worth of Team Heretics Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Team Heretics Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001733 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00044594 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.01 or 0.06749868 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,692.46 or 0.99873085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00044432 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00047870 BTC.

Team Heretics Fan Token Coin Profile

Team Heretics Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 432,137 coins. Team Heretics Fan Token’s official website is teamheretics.com . Team Heretics Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @teamheretics

