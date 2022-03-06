Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,360,367 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 11,746,448 shares.The stock last traded at $8.19 and had previously closed at $8.07.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ERIC shares. Citigroup downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a SEK 121 target price (down previously from SEK 151) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a SEK 125 target price (up previously from SEK 123) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.13.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERIC)
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.
