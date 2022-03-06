Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Shares Gap Down to $4.57

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.57, but opened at $4.32. Telefónica shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 46,362 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TEF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Telefónica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.23.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Telefónica by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 64,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Telefónica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Telefónica by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,298,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,225,000 after purchasing an additional 318,013 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Telefónica by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 12,579 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in Telefónica by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 154,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

