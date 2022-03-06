Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Tempur Sealy International has a payout ratio of 9.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tempur Sealy International to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Shares of TPX stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.66.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

TPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at about $584,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.