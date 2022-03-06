Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $75.00

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 75 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 75 ($1.01), with a volume of 155488 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106.50 ($1.43).
Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 182 ($2.44) price target on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of £62.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 110.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 104.13.
About Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG)
Ten Lifestyle Group Plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia-Pacific Region. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.
