Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tenable Holdings, Inc. is a provider of Cyber Exposure solutions, which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Tenable’s enterprise software platform enables broad visibility into an organization’s cyber exposure across the modern attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TENB. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.25.

Shares of TENB opened at $55.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.77 and a beta of 1.66. Tenable has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $57.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.36.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. Tenable’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 25,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $1,383,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 8,357 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $383,753.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,166 shares of company stock valued at $9,859,500 over the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Tenable by 1,220.3% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Tenable by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

