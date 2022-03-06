Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.58.

TER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of TER opened at $111.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.23. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $102.51 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.05.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Teradyne will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 7.93%.

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total value of $263,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total transaction of $1,861,528.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,618,482. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TER. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 571.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

