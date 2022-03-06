Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Morgan Stanley

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

TMX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terminix Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. William Blair downgraded shares of Terminix Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of Terminix Global stock opened at $41.63 on Thursday. Terminix Global has a 52-week low of $36.30 and a 52-week high of $53.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average of $41.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.73 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 30.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Terminix Global will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Terminix Global by 1,586.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Terminix Global by 8,018.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Terminix Global by 1,424.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Terminix Global in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

