Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on TXRH shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

In other news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 2,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $229,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $359,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,209. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXRH opened at $83.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.65 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $895.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 52.98%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

