TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TGTX. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.50.
NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $51.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.92.
Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.68% and a negative net margin of 7,784.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. Analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.
In other TG Therapeutics news, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $720,940.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $1,445,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 218,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 118,164 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,902,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,140,000 after acquiring an additional 42,778 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 47,609 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,115,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,191 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 279,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.
About TG Therapeutics (Get Rating)
TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TG Therapeutics (TGTX)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.