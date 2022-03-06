The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Bonness Enterprises Inc.

Bonness Enterprises Inc. lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tri Star Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 68,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 134,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,991,000 after acquiring an additional 51,060 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 47,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $691,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $1,108,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 353,920 shares of company stock worth $21,391,520 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Guggenheim upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of KO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.57. 17,162,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,497,332. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $49.90 and a twelve month high of $63.02. The company has a market capitalization of $271.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 74.34%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.