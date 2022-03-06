The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) Price Hits $0.0350 on Exchanges

The Crypto Prophecies (CURRENCY:TCP) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 6th. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Crypto Prophecies has a market cap of $3.47 million and approximately $302,902.00 worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, The Crypto Prophecies has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00043562 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.24 or 0.06778523 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,371.63 or 1.00030189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00044553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00048687 BTC.

The Crypto Prophecies Profile

The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 245,736,282 coins and its circulating supply is 98,970,526 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets

Buying and Selling The Crypto Prophecies

