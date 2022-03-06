The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Receives $24.11 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NAPA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

In related news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 5,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $115,746.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth $441,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth $31,588,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,218,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,782,000 after buying an additional 935,403 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 14,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NAPA opened at $18.59 on Thursday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.91.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $104.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

