The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) a $91.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 target price on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on XOM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.10.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $84.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $356.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.50, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $84.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

In other news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,691,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 17,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,952,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $592,000. Finally, BancFirst Trust & Investment Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

