The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $665.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $704.00 to $665.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price target (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $671.28.

Broadcom stock opened at $595.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $597.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $555.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 29.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

