The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) EVP Sells $1,305,320.71 in Stock

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 9,253 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $1,305,320.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

THG opened at $143.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.23 and a 12-month high of $144.64.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3,720.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group (Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

