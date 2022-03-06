The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Short Interest Update

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 46.3% from the January 31st total of 4,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

INTG stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $54.18. 241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480. The InterGroup has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $61.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The InterGroup stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of The InterGroup worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterGroup Corp. engages in the purchasing, development, operation, rehabilitation, and disposal of real property of various types and description. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The Hotel Operations handles the business activities of hotels.

