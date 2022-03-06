The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.570-$1.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion.

SHYF opened at $40.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.60. The Shyft Group has a 12-month low of $31.07 and a 12-month high of $54.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.54.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $277.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.48 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 6.95%. The Shyft Group’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

SHYF has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised The Shyft Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHYF. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 165,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after buying an additional 70,854 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 55.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after buying an additional 56,896 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 317.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 41,783 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,288,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,451,000 after buying an additional 38,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 28,047 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

