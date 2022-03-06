The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Acquired by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 628.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,630 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD stock opened at $77.45 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $61.81 and a 12 month high of $86.01. The firm has a market cap of $140.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.702 dividend. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 45.93%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.14.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.