The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG) Insider Buys £9,001.26 in Stock

The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG) insider Joe Lister acquired 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 711 ($9.54) per share, with a total value of £9,001.26 ($12,077.36).

UTG stock opened at GBX 990.20 ($13.29) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52. The Unite Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 965 ($12.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,250 ($16.77). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,045.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,099.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 11.55.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a GBX 15.60 ($0.21) dividend. This is a boost from The Unite Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. The Unite Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

UTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($16.10) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Unite Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.77) to GBX 1,200 ($16.10) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The Unite Group from GBX 1,240 ($16.64) to GBX 1,220 ($16.37) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($18.11) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.77) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,261.67 ($16.93).

About The Unite Group

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

