The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.45

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $9.57, with a volume of 36411 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

A number of research firms have commented on WEGRY. Zacks Investment Research cut The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 2,150 ($28.85) to GBX 2,160 ($28.98) in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,441.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.80.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

