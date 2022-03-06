Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 1,157 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,485 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in TechTarget were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in TechTarget by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TechTarget by 820.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in TechTarget during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in TechTarget by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in TechTarget during the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTGT opened at $70.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.85. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $111.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 104.91 and a beta of 0.87.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. TechTarget’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.88.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

