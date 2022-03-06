Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 269 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in AeroVironment were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the second quarter worth $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

AVAV stock opened at $74.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.74. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $128.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.59.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on AVAV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.25.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

