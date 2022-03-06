Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,707 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 67.5% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Tupperware Brands by 88,469.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.01 million, a PE ratio of 64.60 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.75. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $33.72.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.27 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 0.93%. Tupperware Brands’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on TUP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

