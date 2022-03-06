Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 35.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter worth $199,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter worth $206,000.

Shares of AAWW opened at $82.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.36 and a 1 year high of $97.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $7.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.14 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 10,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $983,163.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $530,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,394 shares of company stock worth $3,706,610. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAWW. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

