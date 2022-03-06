Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.70 Million Holdings in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in The New America High Income Fund were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,304,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after buying an additional 36,276 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 663,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 88,918 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 605,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 54,663 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 439,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 53,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 285,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 25,248 shares during the last quarter. 23.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The New America High Income Fund stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.27. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $10.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th.

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

